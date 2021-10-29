AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

