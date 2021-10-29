AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

ATR stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

