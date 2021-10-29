AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

