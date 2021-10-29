AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $183,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,497. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

