AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $266,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

LOW stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.08. 58,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,177. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

