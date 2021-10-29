AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,343 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $214,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $942.66. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200 day moving average of $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.