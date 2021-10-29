AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 157,823 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157,823 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $330,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $646.18. 27,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,936. The company has a market cap of $307.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

