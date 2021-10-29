AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,371,468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,371,468 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $457,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $48.40. 500,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,221,041. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

