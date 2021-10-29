Aragon Achieves Market Cap of $181.94 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $181.94 million and $19.99 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00007344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.