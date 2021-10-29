Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $5.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.