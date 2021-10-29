Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.