Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.