Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

AMBP opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $23,961,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

