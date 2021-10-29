Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,341. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.