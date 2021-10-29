Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ARRRF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,341. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Ardea Resources
