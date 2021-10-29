Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.03 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

