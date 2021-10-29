argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share.

argenx stock traded up $21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.77. argenx has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.