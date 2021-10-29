argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share.
argenx stock traded up $21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,836. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.77. argenx has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
