Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.55 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Ark has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002985 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $241.56 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,888,326 coins and its circulating supply is 132,767,429 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

