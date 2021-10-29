ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.55 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $751.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARR. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

