Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

AWI stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $105.04. 345,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,127. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

