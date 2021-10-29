Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, an increase of 199.6% from the September 30th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AANNF shares. UBS Group upgraded Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Aroundtown stock remained flat at $$6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

