Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 17th

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of AJG opened at $164.12 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $165.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

