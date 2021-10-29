Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.83. 16,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $165.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

