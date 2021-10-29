ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 52.6% in October

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ASA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

