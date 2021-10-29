Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 358.1% in October

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 358.1% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

