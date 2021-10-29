ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.