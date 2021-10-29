ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

