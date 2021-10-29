ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.86.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

