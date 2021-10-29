Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

AZPN traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,443. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

