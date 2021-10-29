ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

