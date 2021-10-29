Assemble Protocol Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.59 million and approximately $98.07 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.