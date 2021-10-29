Assetmark Inc. Buys 11,038 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 766.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $620.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $627.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.87. The stock has a market cap of $243.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

