Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,784 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

