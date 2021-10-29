Assetmark Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94.

