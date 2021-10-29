Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 358,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,908,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,393,000 after purchasing an additional 236,359 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

