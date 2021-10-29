Assetmark Inc. Purchases 28,373 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

