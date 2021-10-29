Assetmark Inc. Sells 150,770 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,770 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $460.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $460.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.02 and its 200 day moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

