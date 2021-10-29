Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf Sells 1,350 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

