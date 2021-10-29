Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $11.96 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $990.01 million and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.