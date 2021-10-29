Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $11.96 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $990.01 million and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
