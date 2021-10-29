Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 124,313 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Athena Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

