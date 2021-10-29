Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,143. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.