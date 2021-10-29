Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $42.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.78. The company had a trading volume of 118,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.19, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.68. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $433.58.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

