Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.29.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $35.67 on Friday, reaching $453.00. 32,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $433.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

