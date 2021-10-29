AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AtriCure by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,734 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

