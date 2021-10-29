AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.50 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.36 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,255. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

