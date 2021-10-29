AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.38). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

