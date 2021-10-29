Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.