Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 71,402 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

