Aurora Market Capitalization Tops $29.92 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $29.92 million and $1.31 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00324386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

