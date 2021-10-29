Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,620,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $158,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 194,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

