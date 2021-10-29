Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

ADP traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $224.36. 26,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.49 and a 12-month high of $224.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

